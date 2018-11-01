Here's your guide to the Bonfire and Fireworks displays in the Harrogate District this weekend

Thousands of residents are expected to turn out for bonfire and fireworks displays across the Harrogate District as excitement builds for November 5 celebrations.

There are dozens of displays going on in all corners of the district from Friday November 2 to Sunday November 5, marking the anniversary of Guy Fawkes' infamous treason plot.

But with so many options it can be hard to decide where to go. Here is your round-up of Bonfire and Fireworks highlights this weekend:

1. The Stray Bonfire - Saturday, November 3

For years the biggest bonfire event in Harrogate has been the Stray Bonfire.

Held on the Oatlands Drive section of the Stray near St Aidan's school, the event is organised by Harrogate Round Table and always supports a good cause.

This year the event is supporting the Harrogate Easier Living Project and Henshaws.

The event is free to attend and as such the organisers rely on generous donations from guests and local businesses to keep it running. This year Harrogate business, CNG, have sponsored the fireworks.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by the fireworks at 7.15pm. (All timing approximate).

Please bear in mind, there is limited parking in the immediate vicinity so the area is likely to be highly congested.

2. Verity Frearson Bonfire and Firework Display at Oakdale Golf Club - Saturday, November 3

This is the first ever bonfire event organised by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson and kindly hosted by Oakdale Golf Club on Oakdale Glen, Harrogate.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm, with a fireworks display at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are priced at £10 per adult, which includes welcome food and refreshments.

It is free for children, and tickets can be purchased here

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

3. Starbeck Fireworks Display at Harrogate Railway Football Club - Sunday, November 4

Starting at 4.30pm, guests can entertain themselves and get ready to watch the fireworks by enjoying the music, face painting, hot food and indoor and outdoor bars before the fireworks start at 6.30pm.

There will also be a bouncy castle for the little ones.

Entry costs £1 per person on the gate, (under 5s go free) and all proceeds are split between the Football Club and Friends Of Starbeck School.

Organisers of this event at the club, on Station View in Harrogate, have thanked the 'fantastic' local business which have supported the display this year.

Without that support, organiser say this event wouldn't have been possible!

4. Swinton Bivouac Bonfire Spectacular, Swinton Estate, Ripon - Saturday, November 3

The Bistro Cafe, Swinton Bivouac, will be serving warming burgers, hot dogs, hot drinks and alcoholic beverages from 6.30pm.

Wrap up warm, toast your marshmallows and gather round the bonfire to witness the lighting of the Guy.

The event is free entry, food, drinks and sparklers will be available as priced.

5. Bilton Cricket Club's Firework Spectacular, Bilton Lane - Friday, November 2

Gates open at 6.30pm, before the fireworks start at 8pm. Food and drink is available.

There is no parking except for blue badge holders and no personal fireworks or alcohol are allowed.

Admission is free though there will be a voluntary collection to fund future displays.

6. Wetherby Community Bonfire, Wetherby Sports Association - Saturday, November 3,

Gates open at 5.30pm for the event on Lodge Lane.

Call: 01937 585699 or email: wetherbysports@axcis-connection.co.uk for more details.

7. Scotton Cricket Club Bonfire, Knaresborough - Monday, November 5.

The annual bonfire and fireworks display returns to Scotton, when things kick off at 6.30pm.

With Scotton once being the home to the infamous Guy Fawkes, it is tradition that the people of Scotton don’t burn a Guy on the fire.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm followed by an amazing fireworks display organised by the cricket club.

Scotton Scorchers will also be serving Hutton’s pies, sausage rolls, mushy peas and homemade soup, as well as vegetarian pies from Thomas the Baker.

There will also be a licensed bar, including mulled wine.

Please note there is no parking at the cricket club, if you live in the village, please walk if you are able.

If you do bring a car, please park in the overflow car park or at Percy Fields.

8. Tockwith Bonfire and Firework Display - Monday, November 5

The Tockwith Bonfire will be at the Show Field, on Cattal Moor Lane, Tockwith.

Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm, followed by fireworks from 6.30pm.

Refreshments and food available including local sausage and hot pork sandwiches, homemade soup and cakes.

Admission costs £5 for adults and children 13 and over. Children 12 and under free.

No personal fireworks or sparklers are allowed on the show field.

The event is organised by Tockwith and District Agricultural Society, raising funds to help with the staging of the 2019 show.

9. The Village Bonfire at Spofforth Cricket Club - Friday, November 9

The club is on School Lane, in Spofforth. Gates open at 5.30pm.

There will be a professional firework display with hot food and a licensed bar.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and, please do not bring any sparklers or dogs.

Tickets available from the Londis post office, the Hairbelle or Spofforth school and will be £12 for a family or £14 at the gate, £4.50 for an adult or £6 at the gate and £2.50 for a child or £4 at the gate.

