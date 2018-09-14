Here's how you and your mates can take on 'It's a Knockout' in Harrogate

Friends, families, companies and organisations have been invited to take part in Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s ’It’s a Knockout’ day.

The day boasts inflatables, water, foam and fun to all in aid of raising valuable funds for NHS services at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Teams of will go head to head and take on the challenge at Ripley Castle, on Sunday September 30, competing for the crown of ’It’s a Knockout Champions’ 2018.

Those who sign up will face a wide range of challenges such as an inflatable obstacle course, fancy dress and other wacky races, to mention a few.

Over 200 people are expected to take part, raising money for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Teams can be between 6 and 10 people for those aged 14 and over.

There is small registration fee and a request for teams to raise additional sponsorship to take part.

Participating teams may be a school sixth form, social club, hotel, pub or restaurant, or even a street.

The charity says that individuals don’t need to be in peak physical condition as the games are designed to encourage team working and lots of fun along the way.

David Fisher, Community and Events Fundraiser with Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing this classic TV game show to North Yorkshire, and can’t wait to welcome the teams to the event field in Ripley and find out who will be our 2018 ‘It’s a Knockout’ Champions!

“There is still time to get involved, so if you want to enter a team, please get in touch by Friday 21 September.”

Click here for more information or email: hhcc@hdft.nhs.uk or call David Fisher on 01423 555641.