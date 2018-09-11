Wife thanks 'wonderful NHS staff' in Harrogate after husband suffers heart attack

A wife has commended and thanked the 'wonderful' NHS staff who cared for her husband after he suffered a heart attack.

Julie Bradbury-Sharp wrote to Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) to thank them after her husband, John, received life-saving care.

John and Julie leaving James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough.'Credit: HDFT

Julie rushed to call an ambulance when John suffered the heart attack at 6am, but within ten minutes of the call, paramedics had arrived at their home in Knaresborough.

She said: “We were in A&E most of the day being assessed and tested.

“After a short visit to the CATT Ward, John was placed on the coronary care ward in Harrogate District Hospital until he was transferred to Middlesbrough, James Cook University Hospital Ward 29.

John had an angiogram followed by angioplasty, as well as two stents fitted.

In her post on the HDFT Facebook page, Julie added: “Since coming home he has been eating and sleeping well, and resting of course! He feels well enough to go out for a short walk to get some fresh air."

“The reason I wanted to post this was to say a massive thank you for the amazing treatment John has received. Everybody he came across treated him with the utmost kindness and professionalism.

“So to the nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors, domestics, consultants, radiographers, anaesthetists, paramedics and the ambulance technician working his first day in the job, a huge thank you to you all at both Harrogate and Middlesbrough.

“We’re both feeling so grateful to our wonderful NHS.”