Martin House hospice stars in TV advert

The work of hospices across Yorkshire and the Humber region is being celebrated in a new advertising campaign that launches across the ITV Yorkshire region on March 1.

The advert – the first of its kind for hospices in the region – has been produced by 11 charities, including Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People, to raise awareness of the high standard of support now being offered and encouraging supporters to ‘Keep Your Hospice Shining Brightly’.

The stars of the campaign are the nurses, physiotherapists, patients, fundraisers, volunteers, housekeepers, bereaved family members and even therapy dogs who help every day to bring hospice care to thousands of adults and children across the north.

Martin House families, including Kacie-Mai Jones and her grandparents Craig and Dawn Russell, took part in the filming of the advert.

Craig said: “Martin House is like a different world. Every single person you speak to understands what you’re going through.

“The whole atmosphere of the hospice is so welcoming and sitting around the table with the other families is such an important part of the experience. Everyone I’ve spoken to about Martin House has only positive things to say and we’re so grateful for all they do for us.”

The message of the advert is clear and simple, highlighting that hospices provide expert care, comfort and support completely free of charge to growing numbers of people in the region - and none of it would be possible without the support of their local communities.

Martin Warhurst, chief executive of Boston Spa-based Martin House, said: “Hospices touch the lives of thousands of people across Yorkshire, and by joining together we have been able to get that message out to audiences.”

He added: “This is an opportunity to both connect with people who may not know about our work in their area and to highlight that hospices only exist thanks to the amazing support of people in their local communities.”

To find out more about the hospice movement across Yorkshire and how to support it, visit www.supportyourlocalhospice.co.uk