House builder bids to improve life saving

Duchy Homes endeavours to beat heart break forever as it installs a defibrillator at its development The Ings in Wetherby, in support of the nation’s heart charity.

The house builder has announced that it is working with British Heart Foundation (BHF) to install the potentially life saving equipment at its sites across the region, including in Wetherby where the BHF is training the site team in CPR and heart diseases.

Once The Ings development is complete later this year, Duchy Homes will gift the defibrillator to the local community and arrange for a public training session by the BHF.

Around 620,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber are living with heart and circulatory disease, which causes 1,150 deaths each month in the region. The defibrillators installed by Duchy Homes will help support what the BHF is trying to achieve.

Darren Howell, Group Construction Director for Duchy Homes, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting the British Heart Foundation’s vital work against heart disease.

“Health and Safety lies at the heart of each of our developments and is integral to achieving quality on-site.

“As part of our commitment to health and safety, we have heavily invested resource and time into maintaining the highest standards for our site workers and our visitors.

“We are very proud to be creating a lasting legacy for Duchy Homes in Wetherby by donating the defibrillator to the community once our construction work is complete.”

Stephanie Jones, Fundraising Manager at the BHF, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Duchy Homes.

“Throughout the partnership, Duchy Homes is dedicated to leave defibrillators in as many sites as possible for communities to access, which will help save lives in so many new areas.

“Working together will help BHF realise its vision of a world where people don’t die prematurely or suffer from heart disease or circulatory diseases.”