Healthy Living: New Harrogate running group for all abilities

Athletics club and charity, Fitmums and Friends is launching its newest club in Harrogate.

Runners of all abilities are invited to join the group at 7.15pm on Mondays at Bilton Youth Centre in Harrogate. This will be Fitmums and Friends’ tenth club and its second in North Yorkshire.

Open to men and women, Harrogate Fitmums and Friends offers run distances of one to six miles at its weekly sessions, with runners choosing the distance that feels right for them.

Chief officer and founder of Fitmums and Friends, Sam Barlow BEM, said: “At Fitmums and Friends, we are passionate about supporting everyone to become more active, from complete beginners to more regular runners. When we run, we use a simple support system known as ‘shepherding’ which enables all standards of runners to exercise together – it supports those who need to go at a slower pace and still provides a challenge for those who are more capable. As a result, everyone is fit enough for our sessions.”

Fitmums and Friends is open to men and women aged 16 and over, with potential members able to attend three sessions before committing to join a club at £35 per year.