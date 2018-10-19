Harrogate's Sir Robert Ogden Centre makes appeal to find families who have been touched by cancer

Families whose lives have been touched by the work of the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan centre in Harrogate have been encouraged to help mark its fifth anniversary.

The state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre at the grounds of Harrogate District Hospital was opened in March 2014 and has treated thousands of people since then.

Now staff at the centre are inviting people who were treated in the first weeks of the centre’s opening to get in touch and share their stories, to celebrate all the incredible work it has achieved in the last five years.

Sarah Grant, Macmillan Patient Information and Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “We’re asking patients and relatives for their memories and stories from their time visiting the Centre, particularly from those during the first week of treatment, following its opening.

“We know how much cancer has such a big impact on the lives of patients and their friends and families, and we want to recognise what the Centre means and has meant to people across the district during its first five years.

“The memories and stories that we collect will be used to create a book to mark the special occasion, which will take pride of place in the centre as a testament to the impact the SROMC has had.”

Staff are also planning on hosting a celebration event at the centre in March.

If you want to share your story, email: cancerinformation@hdft.nhs.uk or post to: Sarah Grant, Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, 1 Willaston Crescent, Harrogate, HG2 7SX.