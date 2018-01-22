Harriers take strides to improve mental wellbeing

Tadcaster Harriers running club are once again supporting wellbeing through running with a runandtalk event on February 1.

The run is for anyone who has been affected by mental health issues or is keen to support the idea of improving wellbeing through running.

There will be a gentle two-mile run and a five mile run, with Tadcaster Harriers’ Running Leaders .

Tadcaster Harriers’ Mental Health Ambassador Sophie Overfield said: “We are keen to show the club’s support for mental health and wellbeing by having an event where everyone is welcome, whether they have done much running or not.“

Her colleague Amanda Apperley explained: “There will be two runs, both very gentle. One will be a mile or two, the other about five miles; both led by qualified Running Leaders from the club. They will be at Magnets Sports and Social Club on 1 February at 6.45.”

The runs are free and aimed at anyone over 18. There will be the opportunity for a drink and some goodies in the bar afterwards.