Harriers on the run for newcomers

A beginners’ running group is starting in Tadcaster on April 4 and led by trained running leaders from Tadcaster Harriers.

The group will meet on Thursday evenings, at 6.45pm, at Magnet Sports and Social Club in Tadcaster for 12 weeks and is aimed at men and women who would like to try running, to get a bit fitter, and to run with others. There is a cost of £10.

Harriers Chairman Mark Swinden, who is one of the group leaders, said: “This will be our seventh group and every time we have had a great response and we are expecting the same this year. We have already had a number of people sign up, even before the launch.“

Previous Group member Shirley Harrison said: “When I joined the group I had never run before and I’ve now done several races including the Great North Run. Go on, give it a go!”

Keith Smith added that joining the group, part of England Athletics’ RunTogether, was the best decision he had made.

Entry at: https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/TryRunningTadcaster

There will also be a Tadcaster Harriers’ runandtalk for mental health awareness at 6.45pm at Magnets club on Thursday March 14.