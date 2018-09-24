First Dementia Information roadshow to roll in to Wetherby

Leeds’ first Dementia Information roadshow will take place in Wetherby on Monday October 1.

The free event, provided jointly by Leeds City Council and the NHS at the Town Hall 1-4pm, is for anyone who has concerns they or a loved one may have dementia, is living with or caring for someone living with dementia or just wants to know more.

Coun Rebecca Charlwood, Executive Member for Adults and Health, said: “The Dementia Information Roadshow offers a fantastic opportunity for people to get advice and personal support.

“They can chat to people living with dementia, carers, health professionals and other support services from within the area such as local neighbourhood network, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE).

Talks including signs and symptom, from Crossley Street surgery GP Gill Kitchen, will take place throughout the day and people can drop in and listen to as many as they wish.

There will also be stalls from Wetherby Historical Society, Carers Leeds, WiSE, Home Instead Senior Care and Over the Rainbow Care.