Campaign to get more caring for elderly

A home care company in Wetherby and North Leeds has relaunched a campaign to get more people caring for the elderly, as demand for its services continues to grow.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, You Can Care, Home Instead Senior Care, is looking to recruit 50 caregivers to join its team.

The firm will be holding events on February 28 and March 2 at the Wetherby Town Hall, where people can find out about being a caregiver. There will be a client and caregiver there to answer questions, as well as a selection of stalls with various gifts.

Speaking of the campaign, Simon White, owner of Home Instead Wetherby, said: “The idea behind the ‘You Can Care’ campaign is to call out to people who may not have thought about a career in care. Caring is a truly rewarding job which offers excellent training and flexible hours.”

At the events, participants will also enjoy a performance on the saxophone from Home Instead client Michael Cox, with the assistance of Emma White, on piano.

Mr White added: “At our local events, Emma and Michael will be entertaining people with duets on the saxophone and piano.

“Emma has helped Michael play music again as she has been visiting him for over a year.

“We are keen to show people that it’s never too late to enjoy your hobbies and incorporating things like music into care is possible.”

Skills for Care, with over 18 years’ experience in workforce development, estimates that eight per cent of roles in adult social care are vacant, which gives an average of about 110,000 vacancies at any one time. These statistics suggest that the sector is struggling to keep up with demand as the population ages.

Emma White added: “Playing music with Michael has been a highlight of my career at Home Instead, it’s fantastic to reignite clients’ hobbies and interests during care visits.”

The hashtag #youcancare has been created to support the campaign and to find more information search #youcancare on social media.