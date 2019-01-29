Cafes issue appeal for community volunteers

Horton Housing is appealing for volunteers to help in its Wellbeing Cafes in Sherburn and Tadcaster.

The role involves setting up the room, meeting and greeting visitors, serving light refreshments, helping with paperwork, offering peer mentor support and aiding group workshops.

An understanding of mental health/emotional problems or experience working in a care setting is desirable. Training will be offered to all volunteers.

The Sherburn cafe runs 10am-noon on alternate Wednesdays at Harold Mills House, and in Tadcaster, 10am-noon, on alternate Tuesdays at Calcaria House.

Email: volunteer.applications@hortonhousing.co.uk

Helen Bannister, Community Development Worker at Horton Wellbeing Café, said: “We are looking for volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to assist with the delivery of the cafés (on the days and times shown above) and be on hand to help our café regulars.

“Volunteers would be a valuable addition to our café, as their help will ensure that each session runs efficiently and effectively. We would welcome anyone who is interested in volunteering to get in touch.”