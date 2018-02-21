Have say on Thorp Arch plans

Residents have been urged to make their views known on a planning application in Thorp Arch after the comments deadline has passed.

A developer is in the process of seeking planning permission for a significant development of over 100 houses on land off Walton Road in Thorp Arch.

Councillor Alan Lamb, Wetherby ward, has objected to the development on a number of grounds including that it is premature as the results from the Thorp Arch Trading Estate (TATE) inquiry are not yet known.

In addition, he claims that a development of this size would put unacceptable pressure on local infrastructure, highways and services.

The deadline for comments on the application has already been extended once to February 14, but Coun Lamb said local residents have not had enough time to log their views.

Coun Lamb (Conservative) said: “I would urge all local residents to make their views known to planning officials loud and clear. I do not believe this development has been properly thought through.

“This application was lodged over the Christmas period when many people may have had their attention elsewhere. I think residents should be given more time to have their say.

“I have had assurances that comments will still be considered even after the deadline on February 14 has passed, but I would say to get them in as quickly as possible.”

View at: https://publicaccess.leeds.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=P0FTL5JBHXN00