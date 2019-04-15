Harrogate's chamber choir Vocalis join St Peter's Church choir to perform Bach's St Matthew's Passion - date and tickets

There is an opportunity to hear Bach’s splendid St Matthew Passion in the context of Holy Week with the Choir of St Peter's Church supported by Vocalis this week.

The concert will be at St Peter’s Church Harrogate on Wednesday April 17 at 7pm.

The orchestra will be the Harrogate Bach Players, leader Fiona Love, and Dr Simon Lindley playing the organ, directed by John Longstaff, director of music and organist at St Peter’s Church.

This is the first performance of a new English translation in a collaboration by John Longstaff and Andrew Greenan, the soloist who sings Jesus in the oratorio.

Both authors of this new version have long experience of this unique masterpiece in the original German.

Bach himself was insistent on his congregation understanding what was being sung, so when planning for this performance in St Peter’s church, John and Andrew decided to develop a new English translation, which would respect the original libretto without distortion of the music to fit the text.

The complete text of the performance will be printed in the programme. Other professional soloists are Toby Ward (Evangelist), Heather Jane Taylor (soprano), Lucy Morton (mezzo-soprano), Adam Piplica (alto) and Philip Wilcox (bass).

Tickets cost £12 from St Peter's Parish Office , from Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm or ring 01423 568218 or 07425 161425 or on the door.

Tickets also available online https://www.eventbrite.co.uk