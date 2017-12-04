Harrogate police rally to give Christmas teddies to children in hospital

Children in hospitals across the whole of North Yorkshire could receive a little present this Christmas thanks to two members of Harrogate's police force.

Knaresborough PCSO, Matt Murphy, and Harrogate's Acting Inspector, Paul Cording, are trying to raise £750 to donate a police teddy bear to children in hospital over the Christmas period.

Matt said he had the idea when he was doing his Christmas shopping, and had bought one of the police teddies for his nephew.

He said: "It was an idea I had when I was doing some Christmas shopping for my nephew.

"Think what must it be like to have to spend Christmas in hospital so it was just an idea to let them know the police are still at work on Christmas day and are thinking about them."

The hope is to get the teddies to all the patients in Harrogate, York and Scarborough children's wards, with any extra going to other child related agencies.

The charitable have already raised just short of £200 for the initiative - click here if you'd like to donate to the final target!

