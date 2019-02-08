Harrogate patient praises 'amazing' Sir Robert Ogden centre for her treatment

A Harrogate patient has praised the ‘amazing’ staff at the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre as it celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.

Nyree Salter, 53, from Boroughbridge found out she had cancer when she discovered a lump in her right breast last June.

Less than a month later, she had been referred to the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre (SROMC) in Harrogate and was undergoing chemo.

Nyree said: “It was just a whirlwind of appointments, scans and treatments which I’m still undergoing now.

“I found the lump beginning of June, and I started chemo more or less straight away. From being diagnosed to getting to the SROMC was just unbelievably quick.”

This year is a special year for both the centre and Nyree, as it marks the fifth anniversary since the centre opened, and it is the year Nyree was given the all clear of cancer.

Nyree said: “They have been absolutely amazing, I can’t praise the centre enough, I get goosebumps talking about them. The whole thing from start to where I am now, I have been so impressed with.”

To celebrate it’s fifth birthday, families and patients- past and present - are invited to share their thoughts, stories and memories in a commemorative book in the centre’s main entrance.

Sarah Grant, Macmillan Patient Information and Health and Wellbeing Manager at the SROMC, said: “We know what a big impact cancer has on the lives of patients and their friends and families, and we are recognising what the SROMC means and has meant to people across the district during the last five years since its opening.

Past and present patients and their families are also welcome to attend a ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary at the Centre on Friday March 15, at 2pm.

To help raise money for the SROMC, Nyree is helping out to create a 2020 calendar, with all the sales going to help the work at the centre.

Nyree said: “I want to give back to the centre because they have given me my life back.”

Contact the centre for more info about getting your calendar.