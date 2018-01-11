Harrogate gym-goers hope for strong success in powerlifting competition

A team of three Harrogate gym-goers are hoping for success in a regional powerlifting competition at the end of January.

Harrogate Puregym Personal Trainer, Rupert Vann-Alexander, has been putting his team of three hopefuls through their paces, ahead of the Yorkshire and North East Powerlifting Federation Competition on January 27 - 28.

The team consists of fellow PT Sarah Jordan, 26, and 17-year-olds, Liam Lee and Will McGivern, who will each complete a set of squats, deadlifts and benchpresses, with Liam even hoping to secure a regional record.

Good luck guys!