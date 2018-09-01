Harrogate crews called out to tackle gorse bush fire near Leathley

Firefighters from Harrogate were called out this afternoon after a fire began among gorse bushes near Leathley.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said both fire engines from Harrogate's station were dispatched following reports of a large area of bushes on fire.

A spokesman said: "Crews used hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area."

He said the area affected measured approximately 900 square metres.

It is not yet known whether the fire was started deliberately.

