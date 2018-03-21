Harrogate Band win at areas

Harrogate Band were crowned winners of the First Section prize in the 2018 North of England Brass Band Areas Contest held in Durham last Saturday.

Bands from all over the country compete at regional areas contests for the honour of a place in the coveted National finals to be held in Cheltenham in September.

Under the guidance of Musical Director, Dean Jones, the band spirited their way through the complex test piece ‘Brass Metamorphosis’ by James Curnow and also managed to pick up individual awards for the ‘best bass section’ and ‘best bass trombone’.

Band Chairman, James Shepherd, was delighted with the result and praised the band for all their hard work over the past few months and Dean for his expertise.

He also thanked Hornbeam Park Developments Ltd for stepping in to provide the band with a rehearsal room after they had to leave their home of over 30 years last year due to redevelopment of the premises.

He said: “Without a band room this talented community group of musicians wouldn’t exist and wouldn’t be winning contests. We are indebted to Hornbeam Park for all their support.”

The band will focus now on preparing for their hard earned place at the National Championships and can next be heard in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday April 22, 2pm. Further concert details at www.harrogateband.org