Harewood Bridge closure

Essential investigation works to Harewood Bridge are to take place today and tomorrow.

The bridge will close in both directions from 7.30pm on Thursday September 6 to 5.30am on Friday September 7.

Leeds City Council will carry out a detailed inspection to the structural concrete slabs beneath the carriageway. Minor maintenance works will also take place to make use of the bridge’s closure.

The historic Grade II* listed Harewood Bridge carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate road across the River Wharf at Harewood. These essential works are to provide a detailed picture of the bridge’s condition. And the detailed investigation will help inform whether any future improvement works may be required.

“The overnight work will minimise disruption as much as possible,” said a Leeds Council spokesman.

Full traffic management will be in place with a diversion and signage for road users to follow.

The diversion route follows from Otley Road, Arthington Lane, Main Street, Poole Bridge, Harrogate Road, Swindon Lane and onto Harrogate Road. The same diversionary route will be in operation in the opposite direction.

During the overnight closure pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge but parts of the footway will be narrower than usual so cyclists are kindly asked to dismount when passing through the narrower parts.