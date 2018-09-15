Hall makeover to inspire Strictly fans

Wetherby Town Hall’s Bramham Room has had a makeover just in time for the new Strictly season.

The Grade II listed building has three large rooms available for hire, including the Bramham which as a sprung wooden dance floor.

“It’s regularly used for adult and children’s dance classes, exercise classes as well as the weekly antiques and vintage fair and has a special place in the hearts of many Wetherby residents,” said town clerk Iona Taylor.

“Local resident Mary Gray reminisced that many a romance started here, and matches made for life too.”

Its varied use had started to take its toll, with the floor looking tired and past its best as well as being slippy and hard to dance on.

Trustees of Wetherby Town Hall appointed Tadcaster firm, Mackays Interiors Ltd, to carry out the work and now boasts a maple floor fit for any Strictly contestant.

The first person to use the newly polished floor was dance instructor Stephanie Sartin who said: “Wow! The newly refurbished floor looks absolutely amazing. Everyone agreed it was a lovely experience to dance on too.”

Iona added: “Why not pop in to the Town Hall to see the room in person or to find out more about the activities and classes that take place in the Bramham Room? You never know, you might find your perfect partner too.”