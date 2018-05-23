Good call as six Fonemedia staff tackle dementia

A group of six employees from Fonemedia Ltd in Tadcaster became ‘Dementia Friends’ recently, as part of a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around the condition.

The team attended a free one-hour Information Session at their Grimston Grange premises run by local Dementia Friends Champion Anne Pearson.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, talks and acts about the condition.

The charity wants there to be four million Dementia Friends with the know-how to help people with dementia feel understood and included in their community.

There are currently 850,000 people living with the condition in England. Dementia Friends Champions are volunteers who talk to people about being a Dementia Friend in their communities.

Speaking about the Session, Anne said: “I was so pleased to see the Fonemedia team showing their support for people with dementia, by coming along to the Session and becoming Dementia Friends – this follows on from fundraising activities for Alzheimer’s Society earlier in the year.

“We need to create more communities and businesses that are dementia friendly so that people affected by dementia can feel understood and included.”

Helen Donald, Dementia Friends Regional Support Officer at Alzheimer’s Society said: “Whether you attend a face-to-face Session or watch the online video, Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help.”