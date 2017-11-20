Fundraisers go spotty for Pudsey

People from across the Wetherby area came together to help raise £50 million for the BBC Children in Need Appeal 2017.

Wetherby driving instructor Sara Abbott and former pupil Charlotte Hodson, also of Wetherby, led the Big Learner Relay convoy from Elland Road football ground to Pudsey and helped raise just over £1,000 for the appeal.

Sara said: “It was an honour to be the lead car, it was great fun and there was a huge turnout of instructors and pupils.

“Charlotte, once again, in our second year of the Big Learner Relay, has been the driving force behind us all taking part, she has got us all organised!”

Fellow driving instructors Joe McGrory and Jayne Sorrell, from Harrogate, joined the crew.

And Sara and Charlotte joined a convoy of about 100 cars driving around Knowsley Safari Park, near Liverpool, on Children in Need day last Friday.

At Harewood-based Gateways School youngsters joined in the Children in Need fun and raised over £3,226 for the BBC appeal and the school’s chosen charity of the year, Martin House.

Pupils dressed in spots, had bake sales and threw wet sponges at their teachers but the highlight was the Leadership team turning catering staff for the day. Sophia Palan in U3 commented: “When I see how much we raise as a school, it makes me want to help more when I’m older.”

A spokesman for Gateways said: “A great day was had by all and thank you to everyone who donated so generously for two extremely worthy causes.”