Friends dance to Strictly success

Kate and Danielle, who have been pals since meeting at St Aidan’s CE High School aged 11, danced their way to victory, beating 10 other couples for the top prize.

Kate and her husband Adam were supported by Martin House following the death last year of their son Coconut, aged just one day and 14 hours after being born two months prematurely.

She said: “It would have been my son’s first birthday this week, so this has just lifted me for what will be a tough week for us.

“Taking part in Strictly Get Dancing has been the best experience, right from the first lesson when we started training.”

Danielle was the one to sign the pair up to take part in the dance competition.

Kate added: “We’ve been best friends since we were 11, and she’s been an absolute rock for me this year.

“I’m so glad she signed us up, it has been incredible. We’ve met some lovely people and made some fantastic memories.”

Boston Spa-based Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting families.

Its care includes respite, end of life and bereavement care; and it also supports families following the sudden death of a child.

Kate and Danielle were named winners by celebrity judges – Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell, ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot and ballerina Laura Hatton.

The event has raised over £26,000 so far for the hospice, with more donations still to come.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “It was an amazing night, all our couples had worked so hard they all did brilliantly. We’d like to thank all of them for putting on such a fabulous show.”

To find out more about Martin House and how you can support its work, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk.