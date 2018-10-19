Forum pools resources for swim coach

The Tadcaster and Villages Forum has helped a local swimmer become a fully qualified teacher and coach.

Stingrays swimming coach Jemima Browning has completed the Swim England Level 1 and 2 qualifications and is now fully qualified.

She is now employed by Tadcaster Swimming Pool Trust and is one of the coaches for the Tadcaster Stingrays Swim Club.

The CEF provided funding of £1,000 to help her qualify.

Jemima was the driving force behind the setting up of the Stingrays Club.

It started just over two years ago with two swimmers and now boasts 13 swimmers of different ages and different disabilities between the ages of 11 and 18 years.

The group’s aims are to provide a swim training session for older children, who have a disability, can swim 25 metres but wish to continue swimming for fitness, stamina and stroke technique.

It is an all-inclusive environment that allows new friendships to be made and the swimmers can be part of a team.

Jemima said: “I have always been very passionate that people with disabilities of all ages deserve the same opportunities that people without disabilities receive.

“I love teaching swimming because of the difference I see both in the water and out.

“The widespread positive benefits that learning a sport in a supportive, accepting and fun environment is truly astounding.”

Cllr Richard Sweeting, chair of the Tadcaster CEF, said: “I’d like to congratulate Jemima for her achievement.

“From starting the swimming club in the first place, to building on that as a young adult and having the determination to achieve this qualification, she has been outstanding.”