Food fight book sells over thousand copies

Mums Hayley Dodsworth and Donna Harrison have seen their healthy eating adventure story sell 1,200 copies in the first 12 months.

And so far £900 has been raised from the proceeds of book sales of Emma Bright and the Super Food Fight to Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens charity.

Hayley, of Bardsey, and Donna, of East Keswick, said the fun and exciting mystery written to inspire the fussiest easter, has caused a buzz among children all over Leeds, across Yorkshire, as far away as France, Jersey, Saudi Arabia, The Canaries, Australia then America.

“Every children’s adventure needs a problem to solve and the Emma Bright and The Super Food Fight story focuses on the ongoing battle of consuming too much sugar, which affects us all,” said Hayley.

“The story has proven so popular because it’s more than just a fun children’s story, it has a clever healthy eating message interwoven to reinforce, in an engaging way, the importance of balance and choice. We have received hundred per cent five-star* feedback from our fans.“

The pair gained sales by bringing to life the super food super hero characters in the story across Yorkshire supermarkets, libraries, shops and cafes.

“Everyone has been involved from the start, in creating food characters or designing and updating their own area on the super food fight website.

“They came up with a ‘fun for kids’ section and blog, written by Emma, (aged 14), Hayley’s eldest daughter, who was the inspiration of the book.“

The whole team visited many family attractions throughout North Yorkshire last summer including Stockeld Park, Harlow Carr and The Great Yorkshire Show Ground. They received overwhelming support in promoting and selling their book face to face throughout the Yorkshire region.

“We are passionate about sharing the super food fight concept as we aim to instil healthy eating habits in young children that last a lifetime. We are looking forward to what the next 12 months will bring.”

Emma Bright and The Super Food Fight book is available on amazon.co.uk or www.thesuperfoodfight.co.uk £4.99 plus p&p.”