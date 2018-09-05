Flood hit cancer shop raises record

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Tadcaster shop has raised a record £75,000 since reopening a year ago following the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

The popular charity shop, which first started trading in 1971, needed work after the floods and officially re-opened last August.

With newly appointed manager Linda Park in position, the shop has gone from strength to strength. Takings have increased by about 50 per cent thanks to the dedication and hard work of volunteers and unprecedented support from the community.

Money raised from the sale of donated goods helps to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the region.

Linda said: “It’s a fantastic amount of money. When I took this role, I just didn’t imagine that I would be working so hard or that I would have so much fun along the way. It’s thanks to great teamwork that we’ve managed to raise these funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“It’s worth it because we know we’re raising money to help people with cancer in our region. Cancer is something that affects everybody and it’s good to know we’re doing our bit to help.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported the shop either by donating items or buying them. Without the support of the community none of this would be possible.”

Volunteer Irene Welbourn, 59, from Tadcaster, began volunteering at the shop a few years ago after suffering from depression.

She said: “Sometimes people who are having treatment for cancer come in and it reminds you that what you’re doing is important.

“Volunteering at the shop is a big part of my life.”

University student Julia Buchan, also from Tadcaster, has been volunteering at the shop over the summer.

The 20-year-old said: “I saw a sign in the shop window asking for volunteers and it seemed like the perfect opportunity for me.

“It’s great to be able to do something in the local community to help people with cancer while I’ve got some spare time during the summer.

“The role is really varied. We do so many different things during the day, from working on the till to creating window displays and sorting through the donations. Everyone’s made me feel so comfortable.

“It’s a great way to gain valuable work experience, which will help me when the time comes to secure paid work.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating good quality clean clothes, children’s toys and bric-a-brac, please visit Linda at the shop or phone 07900 741532.

For more information about Yorkshire Cancer Research, please visit www.ycr.org.uk.