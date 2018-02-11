Five-year-old boy injured in house fire in Leeds

A five-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Rothwell.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Second Avenue around 8.30pm tonight.

The blaze has since been put out.

Inspector Darren Brown, from West Yorkshire Police, said the youngster was receiving treatment in hospital.

He is being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

He added: "There were no other people injured in the fire.

"The fire has now been put out and the fire investigators are commencing an investigation alongside the police investigation."

A witness saw smoke coming from a bathroom window and police and four fire engines at the scene.