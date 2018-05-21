Finding Mr Darcy: Pateley woman's bid to help Yorkshire singles find love in the country

A divorced single mother of two from Pateley Bridge has launched a matchmaking business to help singles find love in Yorkshire.

How has the Harrogate rail line fared amid timetable change?

After being a stay-at-home mum, Claire Lupton, 38, has thrown herself back into the working world with the launch of 'Finding Mr Darcy'.

Claire, a self-confessed romantic, who at the age of 18 put up a notice in her village advertising for her very own Mr Darcy, believes she’s tried every dating app going since her divorce, and is out to prove that ‘good old fashioned face to face meetings’ have a lot going for them over today’s tech.

It’s back! Harrogate restaurant to re-open

She said: “The use of dating apps has already seen its peak, so it can only slow now. Our service is very much like returning to the ‘good old days of dating’ but on a more exclusive level.

"I hope this is where the future of dating is going - as much for my two daughters as myself, so that their experiences are not totally defined by tech and finding your soul mate can become more natural again."

She added: “A study has shown around 44 percent of UK users, across more than 1000 online dating apps, lie in their profiles, whether this is about their job or using old photos.

"In real life it’s much harder to be ‘fake’ and the real you is more likely to come out and help you attract someone you are truly suited to.

"I believe it’s time to say goodbye to swiping left or right, and hello to meeting people in person”.

Yorkshire set for another blazing Bank Holiday weekend

Claire, who pitches herself as a ‘Love Story Co-ordinator’, organises exclusive events across Yorkshire offering singles the chance to meet up and enjoy much of what the county has to offer.

Recent events have seen hopeful romantics feel the charm of the countryside with activities ranging from clay pigeon shooting and archery at Hazelwood Castle to pie making at Coddy’s Farm in Holmfirth.

Claire also offers a ‘love coach’ service alongside her matchmaking events, to help members get the most out of their experiences.

The one hour personal coaching sessions help members prepare for their dates to get the best possible outcomes.

For Claire, who struggles with shyness herself, said the one of the best things about the business is being on the same wavelength as her clients.

She said: “I love that I am on the same wave length as other singles. I know how hard it can be to find the one, I struggle with being shy myself.

"Having organised events with people in the same situation as yourself gives you conversation starters.

“It’s nothing complicated, just human interaction and chemistry- the beauty of it is its simplicity and that it’s real.

"At our events our members chat as if they are with friends, interacting at a social occasion within a group, and experiencing fun activities together helps create an initial bond very quickly.

"What comes next is down to chemistry - but my job is to facilitate that chemistry within a relaxed, sophisticated, safe, environment.”

Finding Mr Darcy events are open to any age and pre-booking is required.