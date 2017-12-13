Festival was a real cracker!

Boston Spa Methodist Church’s fourth Christmas Tree Festival got villagers in the festive mood.

The festival was held over five days, opened by St Mary’s School Choir and closed on Sunday with a Festival Community Carol Service.

The Revd Steve Jakeman and his wife Sue.

Other delights were a celebration of Christmas with John Dunford playing the organ. Collingham Ladies Singers and Collingham Brass Band were on hand to perform while Wetherby Folk Chorale returned to entertain revellers, not only with singing and Christmas readings, but also a production of a Cinderella, with audience participation.

A special concert was also on the itinerary last Friday, with Steve Hastings, tenor, Carole Cox, piano, Ken Stamp, trombone, performing a Christmas programme. Collingham Training Band also played on the Friday evening. Thirty three trees turned the church building into a magical space in which people could enjoy the trees and celebrate of Christmas.

On Sunday, people came together to celebrate in a Messy Christmas and the Festival was due to close on the Sunday evening with a Community Festival Carol Service, both led by the Rev Steve Jakeman.

Housebuilder Miller Homes, which has its Shires Grove development in the village, sponsored one of the trees which adorned the church. “It was our pleasure to support such a wonderful community event that everyone can enjoy,” said Michael Goodwin, sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. “It was a truly special few days.”

Katy Hawkins and her son Alfred.

Sue Jakeman, organiser, said: “We had another wonderful time during our fourth Christmas tree festival and it was lovely to see so many people enjoy the trees which had been kindly sponsored by local people and business.”

Jean Henzell and Val Woodhams.