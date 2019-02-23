Family guided by Mumbler

Anna Winter, 38, from North Leeds Mumbler, is featured as our Family of the Week with her children Olivia, eight, George, five and husband Jamie. The family lives in Shadwell. Mumbler is a hyper local parenting community providing parents, grandparents and carers with everything they could need for family life, from baby and preschool classes to days out with the kids.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Negotiate with them! We have started using a reward chat which seems to be helping them appreciate how their actions can impact them getting to do things they like.

What family task takes you the longest? Getting out of the house on a school morning! However organized I think I am we are always rushing out of the house as the kids always want to do ‘one more thing’ before we set off!

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? They are always surprising me – it’s not the big big things but the little things that they do for the first time that makes me think “wow, when did you learn to do that”.

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? I’ve found that I’m turning into my Mum! I find myself saying all the things she used to say to me (and I used to laugh at). My current favourite is “Take your jacket off in the car or you won’t feel the benefit” (the kids now laugh at me).

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? When she was four my daughter got an aquabead stuck up her nose. When I asked her how it happened I was told “I just wanted to see if it would fit up there.”

Mini moan – what really gets your goat? I’ve always taught my children the importance of having good manners so when I hear them forgetting this it really upsets me.

What’s your favourite family day out? We love going to Lotherton Hall as a family. It’s not far away and there is always lots to do – the kids love to burn off energy running round all the different parts of it. We love watching the penguins too. It also changes themes lots of times through the year so we never got bored of going back.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? A few months ago I would have said going out exploring the countryside and visiting new places around North Leeds. However, in the last few months I’ve turned into a football Mum with both my daughter and son really getting into football.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? It’s a constant learning curve, there always seems to be a new challenge to overcome!

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? Having ferried the kids around all their after-school activities its normally catching up on work while watching the TV soaps (with a glass of wine).

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? The kids love going to Gustos in Cookridge. They love making their own pizzas and sitting watching the chefs.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Not having to chase the kids to get them out of the house – we can do things at our own more relaxed pace.

What is your most treasured memory? I’m going to cheat and have two – the days that both my children had their first days at school. No longer were they my little babies but I could see how they had grown into happy, confident children.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? They love a good old-fashioned Sunday Roast with all the trimmings including home-made Yorkshire Puddings.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? Food shopping online rather than going into a store means I’m less tempted to pick up things I don’t really need.

What can your children not live without? Plain paper and their felt tip pens. They love being creative and making up new games or writing notes – they have endless fun with something so simple.