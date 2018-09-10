Everything you need to know about the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

The popular annual Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is returning this September with a brand new theme and everyone’s

This year’s floral exhibition focuses on plants of pleasure, celebrating the plants considered to be naughty, but nice.

There will also be the much loved giant vegetable competition as well as a host of talks and other shows.

This flower show is organised by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS), a charity which was set up more than 100 years ago.

The Harrogate Advertiser has rounded up all the information you need to know about to get the most out of this year’s Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

Location

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is held every year at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8NZ.

Dates and Times

The event runs from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 16.

It is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Friday and Saturday.

It is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Last admission to the show is 4.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets and Prices

Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15 tickets cost £20.

Sunday, September 16 tickets cost £18.50.

There is reduced £10.50 entry after 2pm on Sunday.

Under 16s go free when accompanied by an adult.

A gift package costs £52.20 and includes two tickets, a programme and preferential car parking.

A VIP experience package costs £109.95 and includes coffee and biscuits, a personal introduction to show highlights, a Bucks Fizz reception, three course meal, show ticket, programme and VIP parking.

Visitors can purchase e-tickets online until Wednesday, September 12 on the website www.flowershow.org.uk.

They can also call the ticket line 01423 546157.

Extra Costs

The full programme costs £3.50 and can be purchased in advance online.

For a fancier welcome to the day guests can pay £39.95 for Bucks Fizz or coffee and a selection of pastries served in the VIP marquee between 9.30am and 11am.

For afternoon tea it will cost £49.95.

If you go on a Sunday, Sunday lunch will set you back £69.96.

How to get there

The showground is situated to the South East corner of Harrogate on the A661, Wetherby Road.

By train:

From Leeds or York to:

Hornbeam Park - 1 miles away

Harrogate station - 2 miles away

By coach:

All visitors arriving by coach enter via Brown Gate, directly opposite the coach park.

Shuttle bus:

A shuttle bus operates approx every 20 mins from Harrogate bus station directly to the showground throughout the day.

Accessibility

There is space for 400 Blue Badge holders close to the main Blue Gate entrance.

Carer tickets

A free carer ticket is available for those needing extra assistance.

Wheelchair reservations

Wheelchairs are available free of charge and may be reserved by ticket holders in advance by calling the show office on 01423 546157

Assistance Dogs

No pets other than assistance dogs are allowed on the showground or car parks

What’s On

In the Plant Nursery Pavillion is this year's autumn exhibition - Plants of Pleasure.

It explores plants that are considered a guilty pleasure such as cocoa beans and grape vines, which are used to make chocolate and wine.

There will be a Queen Cleopatra inspired love potion display and even a chocolate fountain.

Everyone's favourite giant vegetable competition will be in The Gardening Hall. It will include a world record weigh in to find out if the current Heavy Onion Championship title holder can be beaten.

The weigh in will be at 12pm on Friday, September 15.

There will be a tribute to Humphry Repton to mark the 200th anniversary of his death.

It will trace the life and works of the 18th century landscape designer and will be in the Plant Nursery Pavilion.

As always the Plant Nursery Pavilion will host dozens of floral displays and there will be a wide range of plants to admire.

There will be stands by 20 different gardening societies, the Yorkshire Bonsai Society and the Harrogate and Ripon beekeepers.

North of England Horticultural Society President Jonathan Moseley will be creating two floral art displays to demonstrate how to perfect seasonal British blooms.

Themes for the individual flower arranging competition include Indian Summer, May Contain Nuts and Tantalising Curves.

The Shed Talk Theatre Programme has speakers such as BBC Radio York's Nigel Harrison, the National Vegetable Society’s David Allison and head Gardener at Sawley Hall Aaron Hickman.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will also host 2018's National Championships for the National Vegetable Society.

Alongside the food marquee will be the Feast! Food Theatre. It will include brilliant chefs from across the region. Expect dishes like garden herb crusted venison loin, pumpkin risotto and Josh Whitehead of Harewood Food & Drink project will be serving cannon of lamb with elderflower and dandelion.

GROW! Garden Theatre will include have expert talks from Sarah Hopps, Jenny Howath and laurence Hobbs.

there will also be shopping, crafts and child friendly activities such as the explore with pod activity.