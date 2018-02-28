Clean up call to area’s residents

Residents are being urged to tidy up their neighbourhood during this weekend’s national Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

Wetherby Town Council is organising litter picks from the town hall on Saturday, 10am-noon and on Sunday Wetherby in Bloom will host a session from the Garden of Rest at 9.30am.

Wetherby Mayor, Coun Norma Harrington said: “Come along to the Town Hall at 10am and join in this community minded activity.

“We will have high vis vests, litter pickers and refuse bags and teams will be deployed to various areas around the town.”

She added: “I would encourage residents to follow the example of Coun Gerald Wilkinson, who last year litter picked the street where he lives.

“We could all do the same, and when we see litter, pick it up. This is our town and litter is everyone’s responsibility.”

Coun Wilkinson said that Leeds City Council sent contractors out litter picking on major routes in the area last week.

He added: “The heavily littered Hudson Way will be cleaned shortly.

“This is a plea to ask you to help even if it is just litter picking outside your own home - every little helps.

“For my part, in addition to helping in Wetherby Town centre, I will litter pick in my own road which is in Boston Spa.”

In his Wetherby News column this week Coun Ryan Stephenson said that fly-tipping has been a regular feature in the rural Harewood ward.

“The remote nature of our country lanes, open landscape and discreet farm entrances has made our area prime target for flagrant fly-tippers,” said coun Stephenson.

Friends of Sandringham Park will also stage a clean up around their award-winning Green Flag site, in Wetherby, starting at 10am on Sunday.