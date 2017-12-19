Christmas bin collections

Waste and recycling bin collection changes are to take place over the Christmas and new year period.

Collections will take place up until and including Christmas Eve. Bins scheduled to be emptied on Christmas Day will instead be emptied the day before on Christmas Eve. Otherwise all other collections will be made a day later than normal with usual service resuming Monday January 8.

The council is also asking residents to spread some goodwill and remind neighbours that bin collection dates will change during the Christmas period and help them avoid missing collection days.

Residents can check their bin collection dates at any time throughout the year by downloading the Leeds Bins app which also provides handy collection reminders straight to a phone or visiting www.leeds.gov.uk/mybinday.

A postcard reminder has been issued to all households detailing collection changes. As well as dates being available through the above link and app, they can also be obtained from housing offices, local neighbourhood networks, libraries, one stop centres, post offices and community centres.

Festive recycling, including real Christmas trees, can be taken to any of the eight recycling centres across the city, which are open 8am to 4pm seven days a week and will close only for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Glass bottles and jars can be recycled at nearly 700 bottle banks in over 350 locations across the city. They can be found at www.leeds.gov.uk/glass or via the Leeds Bins app.