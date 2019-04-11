Campaign group left disappointed

A campaign group pushing for better housing for Wetherby said it is disappointed at the latest planning move.

Leeds City planners recently deferred an outline application for 800 homes on land off Racecourse Approach in Wetherby.

Peter Swales, Co-Chair of Better Wetherby Partnership said: “While we are disappointed that the application was not refused we will continue to make the arguments that these are the wrong type of houses in the wrong place.

“We do want to see more housing in Wetherby but we need smaller houses for young people to buy and rent and older people to downsize to.”

Representatives of the BWP spoke, along with local councillors, at the Plans meeting, which was attended by about 70 local residents in support of the argument against the application.

Mr Swales added: “I want to thank those who spoke up on our behalf and it was heartening that so many local residents took the time to attend the meeting and support us.

“The numbers of people attending clearly had an impact on the panel decision.”

The group said its concerns about impact on local roads, services and environmental impact of creating a new community had been listened to.

“The officer recommendation to the City Plans Panel was to “defer and delegate” which is effectively an approval to the Chief Planning Officer to work with the developer on the detail of the application.

“The panel decision to defer the application means they felt unable to make a decision based on the information in front of them at the meeting.

“They wanted more information on highways, accessibility, infrastructure requirements, schools and environmental impact as well as insisting that the developer undertakes more consultation with the local community.”