A64 work to improve cycle safety

Cyclists and walkers along the A64 will benefit from £1.3 million of safety improvements thanks to a special Highways England fund.

The two major schemes are being carried out at Tadcaster Bar and Musley Bank (near Malton).

The projects have been developed as part of Highways England cycling designated fund to provide more attractive, safe, accessible and integrated cycling facilities, to encourage more people to cycle.

Highways England project manager Chris Dunn said this week: “We’re committed to significantly improving safety across our road network, and the new and improved cycle and footpaths will make it much easier and safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We are also looking at what further improvements can be made over the next 12 months along this important route.”

At Tadcaster, an improved and widened cycle and footpath next to the westbound exit slip road will be constructed.

Work started at Tadcaster last week and includes safety and bridge barrier improvements. Work is being carried out 8am-5pm with narrow lanes in place 24/7.

There are closures from 8pm-6am to install and remove the narrow lanes. The schemes are due to be completed by the end of March.