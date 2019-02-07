Enjoy a week’s work experience with North Yorkshire Police

Young people are being invited to gain a greater understanding of their local police at a work experience programme this summer.

Anyone in Years 10 to 13 (aged between 14 and 18) can apply to attend the week-long programme with North Yorkshire Police.

The opportunity is open to youngsters from any ability, faith, gender and background – the only requirement is that they are enthusiastic about the project.

Sgt Neil Northend, who oversees Youth Engagement for North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are interested in joining the policing family to gain an insight into what we do, not just as police officers but also the different roles of police staff and opportunities across the organisation.

“We held a similar event in summer 2017, which was very popular and received great feedback.

“The 2019 programme is now open to applications from young people across North Yorkshire and York, and I’d urge anyone who might be interest to visit our website to find out more.”

The programme will run for five days from Monday July 8 and will take place at North Yorkshire Police HQ, Alverton Court, in Northallerton,

Applications are open now, and will close on March 29 – click here to find out more and download an application form.