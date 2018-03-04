Teenage Cundall Manor pupil earns place in youth choir

A Cundall Manor School musician has secured a coveted place in one of the nation’s prestigious Youth Choirs.

Head Chorister Flossie Attwood will join the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain following a successful audition.

The National Youth Choirs of Great Britain offer talented youngsters from around the country the opportunity to perform in some of the world’s leading music venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Sage, Gateshead.

Flossie, who recently performed with other members of the Cundall Manor School Choir at Durham Cathedral as part of the Durham Vocal Festival, will attend two residential courses a year full of music, learning opportunities and social activities.

The 13-year-old will join together with 100 other talented young singers and will have the opportunity to sing in a range of performances across the year.

Director of Music at Cundall Manor School, Sarah Reece, said: “Flossie has always loved singing, and has taken part in a huge number of choral events, musical theatre productions and solo performances.”

She added: “This is on top of playing flute, piano, guitar, and recently attaining Grade 5 in Music Theory.”

“Getting a place in the National Youth Choir of Great Britain is a superb achievement, well done Flossie!”

To find out more about music at Cundall Manor School and the generous range of scholarships available, call 01423 360 200 or email admissions@cundallmanor.org.uk