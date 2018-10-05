Teacher leads the way for cash

Ripon Grammar School history teacher David Bruce is leading the way with a marathon fundraiser as students prepare for this year’s Charity Week in aid of a local hospice.

Mr Bruce says he was inspired by his courageous and thoughtful pupils, some of whom have had personal experience of the valuable work of St Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate.

Students at the school raise more than £10,000 for charity every year by organising a series of popular events, such as comedy performances, competitions, raffles, stalls and non-uniform day.

But the worthy cause behind the fun and games is never forgotten.

First time marathon runner Mr Bruce said: “St Michael’s is a charity that has helped countless people in the local area, including pupils and families within our school community.

“As a teacher at the school and a marathon novice, I am hoping the donations I receive will help them make a running start to help ensure this brilliant charity continues its vital and varied work in the Ripon and Harrogate area.”

St Michael’s Hospice needs to raise £5m annually to help provide extra support for people with a variety of terminal illnesses.

It also offers bereavement support services for families.

Mr Bruce, who will be running the Yorkshire Marathon in his home city of York on October 14, will be collecting donations at school and through his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brucerunsyorkshire.

The school’s Charity Week starts on October 22.