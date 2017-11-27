Tadcaster school named in top ten

Tadcaster Grammar has been rated one of the best state schools in the north of England after it was ranked ninth in a prestigious list.

Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018, published on November 26, identified the 2,000 highest achieving schools in the UK, ranked by the recent exam results.

“I am absolutely delighted to hear this news,” said Mr Martyn Sibley, Headteacher at Tadcaster Grammar School.

“To finish ninth in the list of top state secondary schools in the North of England is a great accolade and a true reflection of a huge amount of hard work from both our students and incredibly committed teachers and associate staff.

“Tadcaster Grammar School is the most amazing school with a very special and unique family feel.

“I feel hugely proud and privileged to be able to lead it and we will all continue to work hard to maintain and promote our culture of excellence.”

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.

The Grammar School at Leeds was ranked fifth in the top 10 independent second schools in the north of England.

Top was Queen Ethelburga’s College, York, and secondary schools was Ripon Grammar. More at: thesundaytimes.co.uk/parentpower