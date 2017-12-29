Students work hard to gain gradings

Over 70 students from five schools across Harrogate and Ripon took part in their end of term karate grading.

Under the guidance of Master David Baker, 4th dan, and senior instructor with AK Karate, the students had to perform a variety of tasks including self defence tecniques, forms or kata, set patterns of movement.

Master Baker said that the youngsters from after school clubs run at Killinghall Primary, Holy Trinity Juniors, Moorside, St Wildrids Primary and Greystones, had worked hard to gain their gradings.

“They performed with great enthusiasm and skill and showed true dedication to their art.”