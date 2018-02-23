Students’ skills put to the test

Strength, bravery and team-working skills were put to the test as more than 30 students from Rossett School enjoyed the great outdoors at Marrick Priory.

During a two-day trip to the outdoor education centre near Richmond, the Year 9 students tried climbing, abseiling, orienteering, a high ropes course and a low ropes course – as well as venturing out on a night walk.

Marrick Priory proved the perfect setting for the challenges, where students could abseil down the old tower and explore the grounds in the orienteering challenge. It alse enabled the students to practise some of the skills they may need for their Duke of Edinburgh navigation challenge next year.

The trip was led by teacher and Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator Caroline Jackson, supported by teachers Jess Hellawell, Sula Cameron and Charlton Wilson.

Mrs Jackson said: “Our first ever trip to Marrick Priory had so many memorable moments, from tackling the climbing wall while blind-folded, to doing a leap of faith off a very wobbly pole onto a rope swing.

“All of the activities were challenging in different ways, but it was great to see the students giving them their all. We were so proud when the instructors said they were impressed by the way the students were genuinely supportive and encouraging of each other.”

As well as the activities, students learned about the local history, including walking the Nun’s Way on the night walk – an old route taken by villagers carrying coffins to the Priory.

With no Wi-Fi in the centre, students were soon enjoying traditional entertainments such as board games, table tennis, and building dens.

“It was great to see the students engaging with simple games and activities, working together and having fun,” said Mrs Jackson.

“The food was fantastic and traditional, including a roast chicken dinner followed by sticky toffee pudding and custard.

“It has given everyone a lot of confidence and team skills for both their Duke of Edinburgh activities next year and for their activities in school.”