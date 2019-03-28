Students make moves to be athletes

Students at Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate have been getting an insight into what it takes to be an athlete.

A college spokesman explained that many of the students have complex physical disabilities and special educational needs.

“They have been working on their abilities through a Special Olympics programme to help them improve their motor skills,” added the spokesman.

The programme, delivered by Henshaws staff, culminated in a Motor Activity Training Programme (MATP) Challenge Day where students demonstrated what they had learned and how their abilities had improved.

Henshaws Principal Adrian Sugden added: “Our students face massive challenges in making their bodies work to the best of their abilities and we have seen some huge progress through this programme.

“In some cases, this can be as apparently simple as learning to kick a ball but for the individual student this is a major triumph!”

