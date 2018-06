Pupils from Reception, Year 1 and Year 2, at Staveley Community Primary made a fantastic tree house to win first prize at Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

The children used natural materials to create furniture and characters for their house.

They are looking forward to using their prizes to grow flowers and vegetables in their class garden.

