Schools across the district have been singing their hearts out for Harrogate Advertiser's Song for Christmas.

Here are the children at Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School in Harrogate performing 'Off We Go' a song they are practicing for their Christmas concert.

The children from Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School wish you a very merry Christmas.