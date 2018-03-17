Show goes on as pupils take a leap to the rock future

Youngsters at Sherburn High proved the old adage the show must go on.

Pupils saw their production of We Will Rock You postponed because of the Beast from the East but they pulled off show-stopping performances just days later.

School spokesman Ann Hannam said: “What a fantastic show.

“Students worked incredibly hard to prepare for the production of We Will Rock You and although the snow postponed the original dates, the show still went on.”

The “crowd pleaser for all ages” show was set to legendary music by the rock band Queen, including songs such as Another One Bites the Dust, We are the Champions and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Set 300 years in the future, two teenagers Galileo (Ellie May Cameron) and Scaramouche (Eve Knowles) find themselves outcast by the other Gaga Kids for being different to the others.

Earth has been taken over by the evil Killer Queen (Bronte Straw) and her Globalsoft Corporation and the Gaga Kids are compelled to dress, act and behave all the same way. Musical instruments are forbidden and rock music is unknown.

With Commander of Police Kashoggi (Aimee Palmer) hunting them down, Galileo and Scaramouche seek help from fellow bohemians Brit (Joe Pearson) and Meat (Grace Armytage) along the way. Together, the four rebels rock out on stage and challenge Killer Queen, they go in search of magic musical instruments and with help from Pop (Alfie Gill Webb) the wise old librarian, they bring rock music back to life!

The performances and had the audience on their feet by the end of the night. Ellie-May and Eve worked exceedingly hard to learn a number of vocally challenging songs such as Somebody to Love and I Want to Break Free which they performed beautifully.

Bronte Straw and Aimee Palmer created a terrifyingly comical relationship on stage and again amazed the audiences with their vocal talent.

Being new to performing in school productions at Sherburn High, Joe Pearson did a fantastic job with his charismatically funny character Britney Spears and Grace Armytage had the audience in tears with her stunning rendition of No One but You. Alfie Gill Webb’s fantastic costume and quick one liners took the spotlight as his character of Pop.

Each and every single student who was part of the production gave 110 per cent effort and commitment to the rehearsals and performances and made everyone at Sherburn High School extremely proud.

The show was directed by Performing Arts Teacher, Natalie Dennis with the help of English and Drama Teacher, Stephen Hunt, who organised sound, lighting and projections throughout the performance.

Choreography was led by Art Teacher Chelsea Palmer and the talented Year 8 dancers.

Performing Arts Teacher Natalie Dennis said: “The production was a fantastic success and testament to all the hard work that both students and staff have put into it and I am incredibly proud of everyone.”