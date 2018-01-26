Sherburn High celebrates top A Level results

Sherburn High School Post 16 students and staff are celebrating as they topped the league tables in North Yorkshire for A level results.

Results at Sherburn are graded as “Well Above Average” which places the school in the top five per cent of all Sixth Forms and Colleges nationally.

Headteacher, Maria Williams said: “I am delighted with the results and thrilled that despite stiff competition and the demanding entry requirements of top universities, every student who applied to Higher Education secured a university place, with most being successful in their first choice and nearly half at Russell Group Universities.

“It’s fantastic to see our students achieve such outstanding results that will stay with them throughout their lives. The results reflect the continual improvement of the school and the incredible hard work and commitment from the staff and students.”

The school achieved a progress score of +0.32 (significantly positive), reflecting the amazing progress students achieved in their A levels.

And 33 per cent of the students achieved grades AAB, or better, and the average grade for all students across three A levels was a grade B+.

Furthermore, 62 per cent achieved grades A*-B and 50 per cent of Maths students attained a grade A*.

And 99 per cent of students passed their courses, which enabled most to achieve their first choice university.

At GCSE, the school gained attainment eight, which is well above average. Schools get a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, Maths, three EBACC qualifications: sciences, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications).

The number of students passing Maths and English at grade five is 53 per cent at Sherburn compared to 39 per cent nationally and Maths is in the top six per cent of all schools nationally. The school is more than double the national average in the number of students passing the EBACC at grade 5+: Sherburn High School 43 per cent compared to 19 per cent nationally.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students and teachers who worked relentlessly to achieve these outstanding results,” added the headteacher.

Sherburn High School has been officially judged as Good by Ofsted; the first time in 16 years.