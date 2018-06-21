Schools answer rounders quest

Ten teams from across Yorkshire and beyond competed for the annual U11 Cundall Manor Invitational Rounders Tournament with the host team claiming victory in a tense game against a strong St Olave’s from York.

The annual competition saw teams from across Yorkshire including Leeds, York, and Doncaster, compete for the coveted shield.

Head of Girls Games at Cundall Manor School, Louise Bessey, organised the event. She said: “We were delighted to welcome so many pupils from across our region to Cundall.

“Fun events like this really encourage our pupils to develop a lasting love of the game and test out their skills against some strong teams.”

With 20 pool matches on show, a supportive crowd of parents saw Cundall Manor and St Olave’s make it to the final with Cundall Manor claiming top spot after a tough final.

The team from Cundall showed superb fielding and concise batting to finally defeat St Olave’s by 10 – 6 1/2.

Mrs Bessey added: “The girls performed really well and it was wonderful to see them playing with smiles on their faces.”

“Thank you to everyone who participated and well done to all the pupils who competed at such a high level throughout.”