Schoolgirl’s spooky writing skills impress judges in Hallowe’en contest

A spooktacular story of ghouls and zombies by an 11-year-old schoolgirl has won The Ivy Harrogate’s ghost story writing competition.

Tilly Reid, a year six pupil at Brackenfield School in Harrogate, used her bewitching writing skills to craft The Long Fingered Man – a short tale about a ghoulish monster that lives in a family’s basement.

In celebration of Halloween, The Ivy Harrogate invited children from years five and six at the school to submit their terrifying tales, from which Rodney Prosper, General Manager at the restaurant, chose Tilly as the winner. Tilly won a family dinner at The Ivy Harrogate, as well as tickets to Harrogate Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk.

Mr Prosper said: “We were extremely impressed with all submissions and felt each story was written to a very high standard. We’d like to thank Brackenfield Primary School and its students.”