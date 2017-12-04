School chooses charity for 2018

Belmont Grosvenor prep schools has launched a new fundraising campaign to help poorly, disabled and disadvantaged children across Harrogate.

The Birstwith-based school has picked The Rainbow Fund as its charity for the year.

The Harrogate-based charity, run by a group of parents who have been affected by prematurity, illness and life-limiting conditions in their children, has raised more than £160,000 since it was founded.

Now the school community at Belmont Grosvenor has launched a major fundraising campaign to support The Rainbow Fund – and activities and events are planned throughout the coming academic year.

Trustees Caroline Carter and Manraj Sanghera visited Belmont to explain to pupils what The Rainbow Fund does – and how pupils, parents and staff can support the charity.

Each year Belmont Grosvenor School, along with its Magic Tree Nursery, raises thousands of pounds for local good causes.

Hannah Parker, Charities Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School said everyone at the school was delighted to support The Rainbow Fund.

“We very much look forward to working closely with The Rainbow Fund and coming up with lots of exciting ways to raise money for this great cause,” she said.

Earlier this month, the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) handed over a cheque for £10,000 to Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity after 12 months of fundraising for the town’s Woodlands Ward.

Other charities supported include the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, Horticap, Harrogate Homeless Project, and Carer’s Resource.

Emily Evans, Chairman of Belmont PTA, said: “Each year at Belmont Grosvenor School we look for creative ideas to raise money for charity involving pupils, staff and the PTA.”